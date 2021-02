HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s famous pizzerias have received much-deserved recognition over the years, but now, state lawmakers want to kick that up a notch.

Representative Patricia Dillon and State Senator Gary Winfield have proposed a bill that would officially designate pizza as the state food.

If approved, it would come just in time for Pizza Day, which is on Tuesday, Feb. 9.