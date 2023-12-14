HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State and religious leaders are calling for an increase in security at places of worship due to a rise in hate crimes in Connecticut.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been an uptick in hate crimes in the state since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October.



State leaders gathered in West Hartford to talk about an increase in funding for protection inside places of worship in Connecticut.



News 8’s Bob Wilson has the full story coming up at 5 p.m.