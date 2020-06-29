State leaders push for COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Calls are growing louder to start screening passengers for COVID-19 as they arrive at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport.

Democratic State Senator Matthew Lesser, (D), Cromwell, Middletown said the state needs to start screening passengers.

Connecticut now has one of the lowest transmission rates in the country, but in places like Arizona, Texas and Florida, they are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

On just Monday, June 29, 10 flights arrived from Florida to Bradley International Airport.

Lesser said the state should be screening passengers, and if they have any symptoms, they should be tested on the spot. He said he spoke with the higher-ups at Bradley and they are on board with the idea too.

“To see if any of them are bringing back the virus,” he explained. “Obviously, it’s not 100% unless you are testing everybody, but I think a screening would make a difference and give the public some assurance that we are doing everything we can to protect Connecticut.”

Right now, the state’s policy is to tell these travelers to quarantine for 14 days. Governor Ned Lamont said they’re looking into screening and he’s actually talking with the airlines on Tuesday about on-site testing.

Lamont also said it’s complicated, because it’s unclear who would pay for all of it.

He also pointed out the Airport Authority is supposed to be reporting how many travelers are coming in from hotspots. His office has not received the data yet