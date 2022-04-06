HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week is Health Equity Week and state leaders are pushing a mobile vaccine clinic in Hartford to meet residents where they live.

State leaders say there are still a lot of unvaccinated people living in cities.

On Wednesday, Griffin Hospital’s mobile van visited a popular coffee shop in the Capital City. It is one of 30 vaccination clinics the hospital has run this week.

Boosters and COVID shots are available for free.

The Department of Public Health is also running 48 test and treat facilities around the state.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said there are free doses of COVID oral treatments available for those who catch COVID.

“The vast majority of vaccines that have been administered for many members of our Black and brown communities have been through these vans and that is a big testament to how we’ve been able to control COVID in our state,” Juthani said.

The state has a stockpile of approved medicines.

Talk to your doctor within five days after noticing any COVID symptoms.