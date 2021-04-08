State leaders urging young people to get COVID vaccine, encourage peers to do the same

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nationally, fewer people are dying from COVID-19 because more of the older population has been vaccinated. But the problem now is clusters of young people getting the virus.

You’ll continue to hear the phrase “a race to get more people vaccinated to offset virus variants.”

In a press conference Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont said the final eligibility age group of 16-44-year-olds is doing well. A total of 23 percent of that population has been vaccinated.

In the call, he encouraged young people to roll up their sleeves and encourage their peers to do the same: “Go get vaccinated, get out there on social media. Tell people you did it, why you did it.
Talk about the experience. Tell them to tell their friends.”

Connecticut State Senator Will Haskell added, “I’m here to say to all the young people in the state, your decision as to whether or not you get vaccinated and also when you get vaccinated, it impacts all of us in this community. It impacts all of us in this state.”

The governor also said that over the next few weeks, the state’s mobile vans will visit college campuses with the intent of getting as many young people vaccinated and doing so sooner than later.

