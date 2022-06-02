HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Lifeguard starting salaries increased to $19 per hour with a range up to $21 per hour, according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). This is up from the previous $16 per hour.

“Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “DEEP has worked hard to provide a salary that is more reflective of the service lifeguards provide to our state. We encourage anyone who’s still looking for a great summer job to apply right now for a chance to join our amazing team.”

DEEP noted that lifeguards will learn invaluable life skills such as leadership, responsibility, teamwork, and communication. They will also have an office outdoors in some of the most beautiful locations in the state.

The basic responsibilities of lifeguards include monitoring activities in swimming areas, working to caution swimmers about unsafe areas, rescuing swimmers in danger of drowning, and administering first aid and CPR as required. In addition, lifeguards will perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties, according to DEEP officials.

As well as increasing the starting salary, DEEP said it will provide all the training that is required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaches. This training time will be paid.

Since lifeguards must be strong swimmers, DEEP will hold a prerequisite swim test for applicants on June 11 and 12. Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply before the test.

Lifeguards will work 40-hour weeks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory.

Lifeguard positions are still available in several areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

The minimum age for lifeguards is 16, while supervisors must be 18.

The final deadline to apply is June 17. To apply go to Lifeguard Program (ct.gov). For more information, contact Sarah Battistini at sarah.battistini@ct.gov or call 860-418-5958.