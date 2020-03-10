State of the City: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin discusses the progress the capital city has made over the last 12 months

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gave his State of the City Address Monday afternoon, discussing the progress the capital city has made in the last 12 months.

The mayor began his fifth State of the City Address by thanking first-responders for their heroic actions in response to a large apartment fire over the weekend that displaced dozens of families. Fire crews rescued 40 people from the building. One person did not make it out alive.

In the aftermath of the fire, Mayor Bronin said, “Even as our hearts are heavy, we should all be so proud and so grateful for all those who run toward danger and prevented so much greater loss yesterday. “

Mayor Bronin also used his address to advocate for a strong ‘Clean Slate Bill’ at the state level.

The general assembly is considering a bill that would wipe certain felony and misdemeanor records if individuals are not convicted of other crimes for a number of years.

Clean slate is not about lighter punishment; it’s about whether we believe that perpetual punishment benefits our society, or whether we all do better when those who’ve erred and been punished have the chance to work, to pay taxes, to support their families, to live in a home that provides a stable foundation for a life well-lived within the law. – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

According to the Department of Corrections data, more than 7,000 Hartford residents would have their records expunged over time should the bill become law.

