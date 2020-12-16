State offices closed Thursday due to major winter storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All State offices will be closed Thursday due to a major winter storm that will roll across the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

The first major winter storm of the season is expected to drop at least a foot of snow on most of the state, with blizzard-like conditions expected late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Visibility will be nearly zero on the roads.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday afternoon that all State offices would be closed Thursday. He urged anyone who could telecommute to do so.

“As you know, we have an awful lot of essential workers in state government,” he said. That includes police, fire, doctors, nurses, Department of Corrections employees, those taking care of individuals with disabilities. “Some of these things can’t be done remotely. So that’s reason number five that you’ve got to make sure if you don’t have to be on the road do not be on the road.”