State officials urge people not to swim in public areas for 72 hours after Henri, warn of urban flooding

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Henri continues to dump more rain before leaving Connecticut, and flooding concerns to be an issue. State officials are warning people not to drive or walk through flooded areas, or even swim in public areas for 72 hours.

CT may have been spared by a direct hit, but last Thursday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused isolated flooding. Now, there’s growing concern about the amount of rain Henri could leave behind.

On the banks of the Pequabuck River, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz warned of urban flooding risks caused by Tropical Storm Henri. After a summer of record rainfall, large parts of the state are expected to receive several additional inches of rain.

Bysiewicz is surveying areas dealing with flooding threats. In Bristol, the flood of 1955 puts part of the Peqaubuck River underground.

Officials have been replacing bridges and working to drain reservoirs, but remain concerned about keeping up with rain Henri could leave behind.

“When they say six to three inches, as a public works director, our biggest concern is over what amount of time that is going to recede. When we get four to five inches of rain in an hour, like Thursday, that’s a problem for local systems. When we get ten inches over a 24-hour period, it becomes an issue for our major rivers,” said Ray Rogozinaki, Bristol Public Works Director.

“Wetlands across the state traditionally before there was a lot of development were able to take on a lot of water when there was severe weather. Now, in areas like Bristol and Bridgeport, there’s less opportunity.

Bysiewicz says she’s haunted by two Plainville teens who died last month swimming in the Farmington River. Now, state officials are urging people not to swim in public recreation areas for the next 72 hours.