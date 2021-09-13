State police arrest two women accused of yelling, swearing at children kicking their seats on flight coming into Bradley

FILE – In this May 24, 2021, file photo, passengers wait for their flights inside the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 21, 201, marked the start of construction of an $898.6 million station that will directly connect Los Angeles International Airport to the region’s light rail and bus transportation systems. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested two women accused of causing a disturbance on a JetBlue flight coming into Bradley International Airport.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., troopers were dispatched to meet the arriving flight from Florida after there was a complaint from the Captain of the plane about a fight that took place during the flight.

It was determined that two women traveling together, identified as Desiree Goffe and Kaylene Thalia Valentin, had their seats being kicked and tapped by a 4-year-old and 2-year-old.

Police said Goffe and Valentin responded by yelling and cursing at the children. It was reported that passengers on the plan were nervous and the children’s parents seemed to be scared.

Goffe and Valentin were charged with breach of peace and imparting the morals of a minor. Both were released on a $5,000 bond.