State Police Colonel: Tight security will greet protestors at Connecticut capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Security will be very tight at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford Sunday to deal with expected protestors and Trump supporters.

State police are working with Capitol police and Hartford police to discourage troublemakers and deal with any demonstrators who might get out of hand. Law enforcement does not want a repeat of what happened in Washington on Jan. 6.

News 8 Chief Capitol Anchor Dennis House spoke with Colonel Stavros Melekas of the Connecticut State Police to explain the kind of measures being taken to keep people safe that includes drones, body cams and license plate readers.

