State Police Colonel: Tight security will greet protestors at Connecticut capitol

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Security will be very tight at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford Sunday to deal with expected protestors and Trump supporters.

State police are working with Capitol police and Hartford police to discourage troublemakers and deal with any demonstrators who might get out of hand. Law enforcement does not want a repeat of what happened in Washington on Jan. 6.

News 8 Chief Capitol Anchor Dennis House spoke with Colonel Stavros Melekas of the Connecticut State Police to explain the kind of measures being taken to keep people safe that includes drones, body cams and license plate readers.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

WATCH: Interview with Colonel Stavros Melekas, Connecticut's Commanding Officer

DL365 /

Hartford PD investigate armed street robbery on Sigourney Street Friday night

News /

Bristol PD: One arrested after standoff on Pleasant Street

News /

New Britain firefighters investigating heavy house fire on Osgood Avenue

News /

Local, state agencies on guard to keep Connecticut and state capitol safe this weekend

News /

14 people hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation in Hartford apartment complex fire

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss