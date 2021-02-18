State police detective accused of DUI in Canton; on administrative suspension

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state police detective was caught on the other side of the law, as Canton police have accused him of driving under the influence earlier this month.

Police said Detective Kenneth Dillon of West Hartford was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 179 in Canton on Feb. 2. He was not on duty at the time of the crash, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for him earlier this week. Dillon turned himself in at the Canton police department on Thursday.

Police charged Dillon with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and traffic control signals: turning right on red.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Dillon is on administrative suspension, according to state police. Dillon has been with Connecticut State Police since 1999.