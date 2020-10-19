State Police: Drunk couple drove wrong-way on Route 9 with kids in car

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A couple accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 9 in New Britain for nearly 9 miles is under arrest Monday.

Connecticut State Police say the driver, 32-year old Victor Rivera, and his passenger 33-year-old Shirley Ann Roman Figueroa, were both “extremely drunk.” They also had three kids in the backseat, all under the age of 13 and none of them were wearing seatbelts. DCF was notified.

This all happened just before 2 a.m. when State Police pulled the car over in New Britain near exit 30.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

River was charged with DUI, driving the wrong-way on a highway and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on $20,000 bond. Figueroa was charged with risk of injury to a minor and held on $10,000 bond.