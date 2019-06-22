State Police give update on results of Hartford trash facility search in case of Jennifer Dulos

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella and other lead investigators looking into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos just gave News 8 an update on the search from outside the MIRA trash to energy facility.

Police have a dozen canine dogs helping with the investigation.

State police said that they will continue their investigation for the time being.

Commissioner Rovella could not discuss specific details of the Dulos investigation but did say that they remain confident Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were seen on surveillance video in the Ford Raptor on Albany Ave in Hartford disposing items. @WTNH — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 22, 2019

Watch the video above for the full press conference. *Video starts at 00:26*

