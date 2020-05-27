State Police help naked man found in distress on I-84 median in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police assisted a man who was found naked Wednesday morning while in the median on Interstate 84 in Southington.

Police say that Colonel Stavros Mellekas was on his way to State Police headquarters when he noticed that there was naked man in the median of I-84.

According to troopers, the man was in distress and creating what could have been a dangerous situation on the highway.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition were not released.