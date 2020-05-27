Live Now
Mayor Justin Elicker gives updated on New Haven’s coronavirus response

State Police help naked man found in distress on I-84 median in Southington

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police assisted a man who was found naked Wednesday morning while in the median on Interstate 84 in Southington.

Police say that Colonel Stavros Mellekas was on his way to State Police headquarters when he noticed that there was naked man in the median of I-84.

According to troopers, the man was in distress and creating what could have been a dangerous situation on the highway.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His identity and current condition were not released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Archdiocese of Hartford announces plans to reopen churches for public worship beginning June 8

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Archdiocese of Hartford announces plans to reopen churches for public worship beginning June 8"

CT Checkup: 'South Windsor Strong' connects restaurants, volunteers with town organizations feeding those in need during the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: 'South Windsor Strong' connects restaurants, volunteers with town organizations feeding those in need during the pandemic"

CT Checkup: 'South Windsor Strong' connects restaurants, volunteers with town organizations feeding those in need during the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: 'South Windsor Strong' connects restaurants, volunteers with town organizations feeding those in need during the pandemic"

COVID-19 Update: Hartford Healthcare seeing increase in non-COVID patient visits as state reopens, start of Summer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update: Hartford Healthcare seeing increase in non-COVID patient visits as state reopens, start of Summer"

COVID-19 Update: Course of the pandemic changes needs of frontline care

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update: Course of the pandemic changes needs of frontline care"

Man killed in Hartford shooting; person of interest taken into custody after brief pursuit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in Hartford shooting; person of interest taken into custody after brief pursuit"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss