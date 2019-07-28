State police identify suspect and officer in shooting on I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police have identified the suspect and the Hartford police officer involved in a shooting on I-84 in Hartford Friday evening.

The deceased suspect was identified as Alphonso Zaporta, 41, of Windsor. Zaporta sped away when officers tried to pull him over during a criminal investigation, police said.

They eventually traveled to the I-84 Westbound on-ramp. Officers then deployed the Stop Stick to stop the car.

When officers approached, the only passenger that has not been identified surrendered and exited the vehicle.

In a struggle with the officers, police said Zaporta eventually got hold of an officer’s firearm. That’s when one of the officers fatally shot Zaporta.

The police officer that fired shots at the suspect was identified as Detective Zack Sherry. He has been put on paid administrative leave.

State police said Detective Sherry is assigned to the Vice/Intelligence/Narcotics Division and United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. He has also been a police officer with the City of Hartford for 14 years.

Three Hartford officers captured the incident on their body cameras. The footage could be released as early as Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 860-896-3230.