EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that happened on Route 5/15 in East Hartford early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. According to state police, a Jeep was traveling on Route 5/15 northbound, north of Exit 91 in the left lane, and a Honda Civic was traveling the wrong way, heading south in the northbound lanes, also in the left lane.

State police said the Honda Civic struck the Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified by state police as Nicole Laflamme, 33, of Bristol, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or michael.deanct.gov. State police also ask anyone who has a dashcam and was driving through the area when the crash happened to contact Dean.