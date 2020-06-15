Breaking News
State police investigate shooting on I-91 in Wethersfield

State police investigate shooting on I-91 in Wethersfield

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

Police say that troopers responded to I-91 after receiving the report of a shooting on the highway.

Exit 26 on I-91 southbound is now closed for the investigation.

According to state police, the shooting victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their identity and current condition are unknown at this time.

CSP Central District Major Crime detectives are on scene investigating. There’s no word on any suspects.

There were no further details released. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

State police investigate shooting on I-91 in Wethersfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State police investigate shooting on I-91 in Wethersfield"

27-year-old man injured in third shooting in Hartford in 24 hours

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "27-year-old man injured in third shooting in Hartford in 24 hours"

Firefighters trapped in home ablaze in Windsor make it out, fire extinguished

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters trapped in home ablaze in Windsor make it out, fire extinguished"

WEB EXTRA: Scene of Windsor house fire where two firefighters were trapped

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Scene of Windsor house fire where two firefighters were trapped"

Hartford PD investigating two shootings over the weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford PD investigating two shootings over the weekend"

Hartford police investigating shooting near Broad Street; victim in surgery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford police investigating shooting near Broad Street; victim in surgery"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss