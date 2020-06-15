State police investigate shooting on I-91 in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

Police say that troopers responded to I-91 after receiving the report of a shooting on the highway.

Exit 26 on I-91 southbound is now closed for the investigation.

According to state police, the shooting victim was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Their identity and current condition are unknown at this time.

CSP Central District Major Crime detectives are on scene investigating. There’s no word on any suspects.

There were no further details released. Check back for more updates.