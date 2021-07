EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating after reports of a woman being thrown from a car on I-91 in East Windsor.

On Friday around 1:44 p.m., troopers received reports of a person being thrown from a car on I-91 south. When troopers arrived, they located a woman on the shoulder of the highway.

The woman was brought to a local hospital for injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.