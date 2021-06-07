State Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer on I-84 west in East Hartford Monday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate-84 west in East Hartford early Monday.

Police said it happened before Exit 58, near the Interstate-384 interchange.

At around 3:50 a.m., a person driving a Honda Civic was traveling directly behind a tractor-trailer when the Honda struck the rear of the truck for an unknown reason.

The Honda driver, identified as 39-year-old Iris Maldonado of Bristol, was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The tractor-trailer driver did not complain of any pain and refused medical treatment, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Troop H Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or at john.wilson@ct.gov.

