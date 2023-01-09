ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning.

According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge into the center lane from the left lane.

The force of the impact caused the Dodge Caravan to fly into the side of a Ryder rental truck, which then breached the metal beam guard rail in the shoulder and rolled over.

EMS transported the driver of the Ryder truck to Baystate Hospital for possible injuries sustained in the crash.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash, according to police.

Police said they are still searching for the driver who evaded the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.