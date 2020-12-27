State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police and Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 14-16 Gilman St.

At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, Hartford Police received a 911 call reporting a male to be armed with a firearm acting erratically in the area of 25 Gilman St.

Upon arrival, officers located the male. Officials report that the male did not comply with the officer’s request to drop his firearms. Officers followed the male into the back parking lot of 14-16 Gilman St.

Police say this is a densely populated apartment complex.

Police say the body-worn camera footage shows the suspect “almost marching or running in that residential area” with firearms in his possession.

“After pleas to drop the firearms, an officer verbalized that the individual was pointing

his weapon, and fired her weapon once, striking him,” according to Hartford Police.

Authorities report the individual was transported to Hartford Hospital and is now in critical condition.

The office that fired the shot is Ashley Martinez, four-year veteran of the force.

Police say that the individual was armed with an assault rifle with a scope, and a handgun with a flashlight mounted to it.

Hartford PD says exact details are yet to be determined and this information is subject to change with further investigation.

“We are cooperating fully with the State as the investigation into this shooting begins, and we will

work with the State to release as much information to the public as we can,” said Police Chief Jason

Thody.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin emphasized that Officer Martinez was wearing a body camera and there is footage being processed from her camera and several other officers.

Body camera footage from officers on the scene will be handed over to the State’s Attorney. Hartford Police and the State are working together to make sure the footage is released as soon as possible.

Hartford PD says they have begun this investigation in accordance with the State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad.

The Hartford Police Department will coordinate with the State Police and State’s Attorney’s Office to hold a briefing.

Stay with WTNH.com for the latest information on this breaking story.