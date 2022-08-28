EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating the “suspicious deaths” of two people in East Granby following a shooting on Sunday night.

Troopers in Hartford said they received 911 calls just before 6 p.m. reporting gunshots at an address on Wynding Hills Road in East Granby. When troopers and local officers arrived at the scene, they located two adults, a man and a woman, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been released by police.

Based on the investigators’ initial findings, troopers said the two deaths are considered “suspicious”. The Central District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation of this case.

Police have assured that there is no threat to the public at this time.

