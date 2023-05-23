BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating the death of a woman on Field View Drive in Burlington.

Troopers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They said a vehicle was going in an unknown direction on Field View Drive when “unknown events occurred,” causing the front passenger to suffer serious injuries.

The passenger, identified by state police as Sophie Ringquist, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not confirmed Ringquist’s age or where she is from.

State police have not yet released any additional information.