WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are currently searching for a man that escaped a halfway house, and then escaped during an attempted traffic stop in Windsor Locks.

On Tuesday, Windsor Locks Police attempted a traffic stop on a gray 2019 Subaru Impreza, with a registration of BH27022. The driver was Bruce Michaud.

According to police, they had information that Michaud is wanted by state police for a charge of escape in the first degree. Police said Michaud was staying at a hotel in the area of Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks.

Police said when they attempted to stop the vehicle, Michaud engaged them in a pursuit that ended in Enfield. Michaud and the vehicle have not been located.

According to police, Michaud has a criminal history that includes narcotics, sale of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm, violation of probation, and burglary and assault.

Police ask that the public notify their local police precinct or state police if they spot Bruce Michaud.