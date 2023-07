WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are looking to identify a man who evaded a car crash at Bradley International Airport on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Schoephoester Road just before 9 a.m.

Police said the man was driving a gray/silver Honda Pilot with noticeable passenger side damage. They are looking to identify the driver or the car.

See photos of the driver and the car below:

Photos courtesy state police

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact state police at (860) 534-1000.