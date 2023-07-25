HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a car in the city Monday afternoon.

According to police, the car was reported stolen from a parking lot at the Hartford Armory on Broad Street just after 4 p.m. Security camera footage showed an individual entering a blue 2012 four-door Ford F-150 with the Connecticut registered license plate “DOGTAG.”

The person then drove out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue.

Police said the individual is described as a man between 30 and 40-years-old with short, dark hair, a full beard, and moustache. The man was wearing a yellow plaid shirt and blue jeans while carrying a black backpack.

See a photo of the individual below:

Man captured on security footage | Photo courtesy state police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bond at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.