HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are looking to identify a suspect who stole a car in the city Monday afternoon.
According to police, the car was reported stolen from a parking lot at the Hartford Armory on Broad Street just after 4 p.m. Security camera footage showed an individual entering a blue 2012 four-door Ford F-150 with the Connecticut registered license plate “DOGTAG.”
The person then drove out of the parking area onto Capitol Avenue.
Police said the individual is described as a man between 30 and 40-years-old with short, dark hair, a full beard, and moustache. The man was wearing a yellow plaid shirt and blue jeans while carrying a black backpack.
See a photo of the individual below:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bond at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.