State police looking for witnesses of fatal crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington on Sunday

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are looking for drivers who may have witnessed a fatal crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington on Sunday evening.

State police said around 7 p.m., a Ford F250 was traveling westbound on I-84 near exit 39 in the center lane. A Nissan Rogue was traveling in the left lane on the westbound side when the driver of the Nissan lost control and sideswiped the Ford.

The Nissan struck and traveled through a metal beam guide rail near the median before rolling over into the grass median and coming to an uncontrolled rest.

One of the passengers of the Nissan, identified as 25-year-old Daisha Lewis of Hartford, was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver and second passenger of the Nissan had minor injuries.

State police are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098. Anyone who has a car equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the crash is also being asked to contact state police.