State police looking for witnesses of fatal crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington on Sunday

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are looking for drivers who may have witnessed a fatal crash on I-84 westbound in Farmington on Sunday evening.

State police said around 7 p.m., a Ford F250 was traveling westbound on I-84 near exit 39 in the center lane. A Nissan Rogue was traveling in the left lane on the westbound side when the driver of the Nissan lost control and sideswiped the Ford.

The Nissan struck and traveled through a metal beam guide rail near the median before rolling over into the grass median and coming to an uncontrolled rest.

One of the passengers of the Nissan, identified as 25-year-old Daisha Lewis of Hartford, was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver and second passenger of the Nissan had minor injuries.

State police are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098. Anyone who has a car equipped with a dashcam and was driving through the area at the time of the crash is also being asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Simsbury PD: Two people found dead following domestic violence shooting at a home on Woodleigh Place

News /

Simsbury PD: 2 people killed following shooting at a home on Woodleigh Place

News /

Hook and Ladder restaurant celebrates grand opening in New Britain

News /

Several towns reinstating indoor mask mandates after increase in COVID-19 cases

News /

VIDEO: Hartford police arrest woman accused of attempting to stab a detective

News /

Hartford police arrest woman accused of attempting to stab a detective

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss