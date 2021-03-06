State Police: Man drove wrong way on I-84 west in Southington, struck trooper

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Connecticut State Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut state police say they arrested a Utah man after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southington, led police on a chase and intentionally struck a trooper, who was not seriously injured.

Michael Newman, of Salt Lake City, was charged with assaulting a police officer, driving under the influence and other crimes.

He’s detained on $150,000 bail pending a court arraignment Monday.

State police say Newman drove the wrong way on I-84 near Exit 32 at about 2 a.m. Saturday and struck a trooper after police had boxed him in.

It’s not clear if Newman has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Hartford

