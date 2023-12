NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who assaulted another at a Fastrak station in New Britain.

The attack happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the East Main Street station. Police have not released further details about what happened and if anyone was injured.

The pictured person is a suspect in an assault that happened on Dec. 23, 2023 at the Fastrak Station in New Britain. (Source: Connecticut State Police)

The person pictured in the photo appears to be wearing a brown, puffy jacket and camo cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.