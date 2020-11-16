State Police search for female suspect in suspicious incident on I-384 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious incident on Interstate 384 in Manchester on Monday.

State Police’s Troop H say that they are currently looking for an older blue Dodge Caravan, with Illinois plates. The vehicle is being driven by a woman who is about 5’5″ tall. She is also said to be wearing pajama pants and a crop top.

While there were no details given on the suspicious incident, troopers say that there are non-life threatening injuries.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.