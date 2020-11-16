State Police search for female suspect in suspicious incident on I-384 in Manchester

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2016-03-30 State Police Cruiser Generic_264234

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious incident on Interstate 384 in Manchester on Monday.

State Police’s Troop H say that they are currently looking for an older blue Dodge Caravan, with Illinois plates. The vehicle is being driven by a woman who is about 5’5″ tall. She is also said to be wearing pajama pants and a crop top.

While there were no details given on the suspicious incident, troopers say that there are non-life threatening injuries.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford Public Schools to begin hybrid learning Monday

News /

2 injured, person-of-interest in custody following shooting at Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave. in Hartford

News /

Local activists hold rally in Hartford to honor lives lost to police violence

News /

Hartford Fire Department toy drive

News /

A member of Gov. Lamont’s senior staff tests positive for COVID-19

News /

'I call it medicine for the mind': Hartford Hospital doctor kickstarts book club with colleagues to alleviate pandemic stress

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss