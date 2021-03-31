State Police tactical team runs active shooter drill in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police swarmed Hartford Healthcare’s ‘Center for Education, Simulation, and Innovation’ Wednesday, but there was no crime in progress.

Instead, tactical teams were training for active shooter drills.

Under the simulated scenario, Troopers had to respond to an active shooter on the roof of the hospital and help people who were hurt.

Sgt. Chad Gomez, Operation Sergeant for Emergency Services Unit explained, “Some of the stuff you saw on the roof, the wound packing, that’s vital skills for us to apply to our own self, to our troopers, but also to the general public that might have injuries like that. Even at a motor vehicle accident, we might come across an accident like that.”

State Police K9s also helped out in Wednesday’s training. The drill included how to treat the K9s if they get injured during a police response.