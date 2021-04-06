State Rep. Sanchez announces challenge against Mayor Stewart in New Britain mayoral race

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for mayor is heating up in New Britain. Democratic State Representative Bobby Sanchez announced on Tuesday he’s officially running.

“I’ve been a New Britain boy all my life,” said State Rep. Sanchez, who represents the 25th Assembly District, which includes New Britain. “This is my city.”

State Rep. Sanchez is a longtime leader in the New Britain community. He was elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 and serves as Chair of the General Assembly’s Education Committee. Before that, he was Vice-Chair of the Democratic Town Committee and on the Board of Ed.

Throughout his career, Sanchez has been focused on education and inclusion.

“Our neighborhoods have been ignored,” said Sanchez on Tuesday. “If you look at some of their neighborhoods, they’re particularly neighborhoods of Black and brown individuals. That needs to stop because if we’re talking about everyone in the city of New Britain, that means everyone!”

He’s the first Democrat to step forward and take on Republican incumbent Mayor Erin Stewart in this upcoming election. She’s running for re-election and, if she wins, this will be her fifth term as mayor.

Sanchez told News 8 it’s time for a change.

“Our current leadership has failed our future,” said Sanchez.

His election kick-off event will be held this Saturday at noon at 19 Bassett Street. He’ll be joined by supporters, volunteers, and community members.