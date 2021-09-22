State reports mosquitoes trapped in Hartford park test positive for West Nile virus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State officials notified the City of Hartford that two mosquitoes with West Nile virus were trapped in Keney Park.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were trapped on September 14.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin reminded residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

“Until we get the first frost, we should all take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mayor Bronin. “Please report any potential West Nile virus infection to a health care professional. I want to thank the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for their work to detect West Nile virus in Hartford.”

According to officials, symptoms of West Nile virus can range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and nausea.

Preventing mosquito bites:

Be aware that mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn and take preventative steps during that time.

Be sure door and window screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

Use mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Preventing mosquitoes at home: