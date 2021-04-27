State Senate takes up repeal of religious exemption for childhood vaccinations amid protests after passing in House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the most controversial topic the legislature has taken up in the past couple of years, and it is bringing out one of the biggest crowds of protestors in years.

HB 6423 An Act concerning Immunizations passed with bi-partisan support in the House last week with a vote of 90-53.

It’s expected to be a long battle in the Senate, with no indication of Republicans joining Democrats who want the bill. The lines have been drawn.

Republicans have a big box full of testimony from a 24-hour marathon virtual hearing that they plan to refer to. It’s the testimony of all the people who never got to speak after the virtual hearing was shut down.

State Senator Kevin Kelly, the Republican Minority Leader in the Senate says the debate is emotional.

“This is going to rip the fabric of families apart.”

The State Department of Public Health says 8,328 kids claimed a religious exemption in the 2019-2020 school year and haven’t received childhood vaccinations.

Democrats in the Senate say the bill to repeal the exemption will protect kids who are immune-compromised.

“The right to have a religious view does not guarantee the right to put your children or other children at risk by having them go to school unvaccinated,” said Senate President Martin Looney.

Republicans say 20,000 kids aren’t compliant with current law which requires CDC-recommended immunizations to attend school.

If this bill is signed into law, Republicans say non-compliant children will still be allowed to enroll in school as long as they have a doctor’s note saying they plan to “catch up” on shots. They add it’s a burden to struggling families.

“The people who are going to pay the most penalty for being non-compliant are those kids – and the facts show this – that are in our inner cities our poor communities who may not be fully vaccinated because they do not have financial means for the access to healthcare,” said Senate Minority Leader Kelly.

Outside the state capitol Tuesday, 5,000 rallied against the bill. Several groups like Informed Choice CT and Health Choice CT are raising funds and threatening to sue the state should the exemption be repealed.

From the floor of the Senate, State Senator Rob Sampson, a Republican from Wolcott, said, “Imagine if those people were allowed in this room and sat in these chairs above us how much impact they would have.”

Despite being inside the Capitol – Senators could hear the crowd chanting, “My body, my choice.”

New York and California have eliminated non-medical exemptions. Lawsuits there have been thrown out.

“There’s a long history of court cases upholding the rights of the state under its powers to protect public health and public safety to have this kind of requirement,” remarked Sen. Looney.

The bill, if signed into law, would:

“Grandfather in” kids grades K –12. They keep their religious exemption.

The Department of Public Health must create a medical exemption certificate and post it to the state website by Oct. 1, 2021.

Students who are not currently up on their immunizations can have a doctor sign a “plan” to catch up on shots in order to enroll.

DPH must release immunization rates for public and private schools every year.

An 11-member DPH Advisory Committee must be formed to go over issues with non-compliance and medical exemptions.

Depts. of Public Health, Education & Office of Early Childhood must evaluate data and report back to lawmakers.

A 20-minute immunization consultation between a patient and their provider will be paid for by insurance.

“The state is saying ‘you’re not doing your job as a parent and I am stepping in to do it for you.’ That is an overreach that I could never support,” said State Senator Tony Hwang, the Republican Ranking member of the legislature’s Public Health Committee.

Republicans have 100-amendments ready to extend the debate and make their argument. It’s unlikely they will call all of them. But the passionate debate is expected to go well into the evening. If signed into law the bill goes into effect in September of 2022.

According to legislative staff, only five states Maine, California, New York, West Virginia, and Mississippi do not allow immunization exemptions. Connecticut would become the sixth.