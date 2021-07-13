State union workers to rally outside Capitol Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Union leaders representing state employees will gather at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon. The group is currently in the middle of contract negotiations. It is also suing Gov. Ned Lamont this month over telecommuting.

The union, known as State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC), represents more than 40,000 state workers. It also represents university, health, and law enforcement workers, among others. It’s planning to hold a media conference at the Capitol to sound off in what it is calling a fight for fair contracts.

The union is currently suing the administration for allegedly violating a telework agreement when it called workers back into the office this month, with telework limited to no more than 50 percent of the time. The union is touting environmental concerns.

The governor’s office has declined to comment on pending litigation. That media conference and rally is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday here at the state capitol.