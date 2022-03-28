HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A majority of companies in Hartford have opened their offices to in-person working environments. However, some state government agencies are still operating in a hybrid world and it is impacting business foot traffic in the Capital City.

Max Downtown has been a restaurant staple in the city for decades.

Foot traffic has been coming back as workers return to City Place, one of the largest skyscrapers in downtown Hartford.

“The executives of the company are certainly there, and they realize that it’s not the same when their employees are working remotely,” said Steven Abrams, vice president of Max Hospitality.

The big insurance companies like Aetna, The Hartford, and Travelers have brought employees back. But government workers are a different story.

A third of the executive branch agencies with “class A” office space on Columbus Boulevard are not at their desks. They are working remotely.

“To take 13,000 jobs out of downtown at the same time that the governor is pushing Travelers, CVS Health and The Hartford and other large employers to get their employees back. He pulled the rug out from under us. It’s reprehensible,” Abrams said.

News 8 asked officials for a status report. In the Judicial Branch, the court system is 99% back to work in person. Of the 3,840 filled positions, two staffers remain remote due to COVID fragility.

At the Capitol complex in the Legislative Branch, leadership offices are fully staffed in person. Rank and file workers are on a hybrid schedule — three days remote, two days in person.

In the Executive Branch, the story is far different. Of the 30,000 workers, approximately 15,000 state employees have the ability to work from home.

Telework is a voluntary agreement. Employees need approval from the boss. They cannot be in a hazardous duty job like a corrections officer and they cannot be a “level 1 constant” or essential.

With one hour’s notice, the agency may make on-site visits to verify employees are teleworking.

“The key element is that it’s at the discretion… in terms of the length of the telework… it’s at the discretion of the agency heads to determine,” said Paul Mounds, Governor Ned Lamont’s chief of staff.

Abrams, who owns 10 restaurants around the state along with his partners, was happy with some of Lamont’s decisions during the pandemic but allowing taxpayer-funded workers to stay home longer is not sitting well.

“A vibrant downtown is important for a vibrant state. The Capital City is very important to the entire state and I am shocked that the governor would make that decision.”

“We tried to get as many people back in the office as we could. We were taken to arbitration. Tell the concierge at Max Downtown we are doing everything we can to get people back to work so they can enjoy the amenities you have in downtown Hartford,” Lamont said.

This work from home agreement is in place unless something else is negotiated.