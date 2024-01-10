NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the solutions to the state’s ongoing child care shortage is a program that is getting off the ground in New Britain.

The child care incubator program is a hybrid between a daycare center and at-home daycare. It’s designed to give aspiring child care providers the resources to run their own day care. In New Britain, the YWCA provides free training for women who want to run incubator programs.

“It’s very difficult for women to obtain capital to start their own business,” said Tracey Madden-Hennessey, the executive director of the New Britain YWCA. “For us and our mission, is the elimination of racism and working with women who would otherwise not have access to the resources they need to start their own business.”

By March, four incubator programs with up to six children each will be inside the Center for Excellence in New Britain.

Madden-Hennessey said this type of program is needed in the city, where only one out of 11 children under 3 years old are getting child care. Currently, 100 families are on the waitlist for a spot at the YWCA’s day care.

New Britain is one of the seven cities that are allowed to set up child care incubator programs, established by a law passed in 2021. The other cities are New Haven, Bridgeport, Stamford, Hartford, Danbury and Waterbury.

Incubator programs are set to open in Waterbury. According to the Connecticut Project, a non-profit that invests in these incubators, the Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury and RIBA Aspira, a workforce development initiative that seeks to reduce the unemployment rate in the South End of Waterbury, are exploring the possibility of a childcare incubator program.

In Danbury, the United Way of Western Connecticut and Cora’s Kids, a staffed family childcare network, are engaged in a planning process to explore incubator programs as well.

Advocates believe childcare incubator programs could help address the state’s childcare shortage.

The Connecticut Project will be asking the legislature to expand this program to other cities, especially in the eastern part of the state, known to be a childcare desert. Advocates also plan to push for public funding as well.

“We see this as a really innovative way to create a sustainable pipeline of high quality, affordable childcare slots,” said Courtney Parkerson, a director with The Connecticut Project.