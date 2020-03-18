State’s Attorney: Deadly force used in Wethersfield officer-involved shooting was justified

Video above is from a previous story.

(WTNH) — After a several-month investigation, the State’s Attorney has concluded that the deadly force used on Connecticut teen Anthony Vega Cruz during a car pursuit was justified.

On April 20, 2019, police used deadly force on 18-year-old Vega Cruz after a brief pursuit on Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.

Investigators say Vega-Cruz was already stopped when he was pulled over but had fled. During the chase, police crashed one of their cruisers into Vega-Cruz’s car in an attempt to stop him. Police say Officer Layau Eulizier discharged his firearm during the chase because he believed Vega-Cruz’s car would have fatally ran him over.

Vega-Cruz’ girlfriend was in the car at the time of the incident.

Officer Eulizier’s use of deadly force sparked several protests and demonstrations in support of Vega-Cruz during the spring and summer.

Read the full report from the State’s Attorney below:

