State’s Attorney releases preliminary report, bodycam of fatal officer-involved shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, the State’s Attorney’s office has released its preliminary report along with the bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting in Hartford over the weekend that resulted in the death of a suspect.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, a 911 call came in to police at 8:53 p.m. about “a young man, black male, wearing basketball shorts, kind of black, dark color, and a blue shirt, with dreads in his hair”. The caller identified the individual as Shamar Ogman, 30, saying he was “acting very deranged”.

Bodycam footage of some of the first responding officers – Officers Christopher Larson, Ashley Martinez, and Joseph Walsh – appears to show Ogman holding a handgun in one hand and a rifle in his other hand.

In the video footage, it is clear that several officers commanded Ogman around 50 times to drop the weapons. Ogman refused to comply with any of those commands and “continued to run from officers through the residential neighborhood” the report says.

The video shows Ogman dropped the handgun, but does not let go of the rifle.

The report goes on to say, at one point Ogman “appears to point the rifle in the direction of police.”

Officer Ashley Martinez fired one shot, striking Ogman. Police immediately began providing medical treatment until medical personnel arrived.

Ogman was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died of his injury.

Mayor Luke Bronin said of the release of the bodycam footage, “I want to thank the State’s Attorney for quickly releasing footage of this tragic incident. The videos released today show a very dangerous situation, with a heavily-armed man aiming a rifle at police officers in a residential neighborhood. Any loss of life in our community is painful, and our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Ogman. My thoughts are also with Officer Martinez. No officer ever wants to face a situation like this, and she acted to protect her fellow officers and the public when she felt that she had no other responsible choice.”

We talked to community leaders about the incident and the newly-released footage.

Bishop John Selders of Moral Monday CT said we can do better and that we need to have mental health counselors in the field, on the ground, ready to go. He also said he would have like to see more de-escalation in situations like this.

Selders said, “I think we ought to have people trained right there, who are calling the shots. Let’s back off; let’s give him space; let’s handle the situation differently so that at the end of the day we don’t have another dead Black man.”