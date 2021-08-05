State’s first Social Equity Council meeting taking place on Thursday to help decide who can take part in CT’s cannabis industry

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Thursday, the first-ever meeting of the state’s Social Equity Council is taking place.

It’s the group that will help decide who gets to take part in Connecticut’s new cannabis industry.

Several members of the legislature worked hard to make sure social equity was part of the legalization of recreational marijuana. They want the legalization of this drug to offset some of the damage done by the war on drugs.

The war on drugs disproportionately affected communities of color. The Social Equity Council is made up of 15 people. Some are elected officials, like the State Treasurer and Economic Development Commissioner. Others are appointed by the governor and legislative leaders.

There are a lot of different backgrounds, but mostly it is folks who have a history of fighting for more economic development in minority communities. Their job is to determine who will get licenses to open marijuana businesses and to create new programs to support those businesses.

They will also have a voice in determining how the approximately $90 million in tax revenue from the new industry gets spent.

Critics of legalizing pot have said all along that a couple of big companies are going to move in and dominate the industry in the state, shutting out smaller entrepreneurs. The fear is that would make minority communities customers, not owners in this burgeoning field.

The first meeting kicks off at the Legislative Office Building at 10 a.m. with remarks by Governor Ned Lamont.