State's minimum wage set to increase on Sunday

Hartford

by: Olivia Lank

The minimum wage bill's potential impact on Connecticut businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding CT residents that the state’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Sunday.

This is as a result of legislation he enacted two years ago, which schedules several increased in the minimum wage over a five-year period.

The current rate of $12 per hour will increase to $13 per hour starting Sunday, August 1.

“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” Governor Lamont said. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned by workers will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses and our communities.”

The increase is as follow:

  • $11 on Oct. 1, 2019
  • $12 on Sept. 1, 2020
  • $13 on Aug. 1, 2021
  • $14 on Jul. 1, 2022
  • $15 on Jun. 1, 2023

