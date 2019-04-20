Hartford

Stations of the Cross in Hartford commemorates Jesus Christ on Good Friday

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 08:49 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Christians around the world will celebrate Easter this Sunday.

The faithful observing Good Friday; the day Jesus was crucified.

The stations of the cross held today at Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford.

They are a 14-step devotion that commemorates Jesus's last day on Earth as a man.

At each station, people remember specific events from that day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center