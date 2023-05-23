HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford took the classroom to the soccer field on Tuesday for the second annual STEM & Soccer Education Day with Hartford Athletic at Trinity Stadium. Thousands of students had the chance to show off STEM projects they spent weeks creating.

The projects ranged from rockets to an invention that could save a child from overheating in a hot car. Sponsors and local institutions, like Central Connecticut State University, were also in attendance to encourage and engage students.

“STEM is in everything we do,” said John Ponziani, the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Hartford Athletic. “Whether it’s the stadium, the panels in the video board, electricity, things like that, all that stuff connects, and it’s our job to support that and support their goals and ambitions.”

A robotics team from East Catholic High School was a crowd pleaser, displaying a robot creation designed to shoot balls at a target.

“It fires a perfect shot every time,” senior Jonah Honrak said. “I love working with electronics. I love working with code. I’m the programmer for this team.”

“I went to one of the middle schools that’s here today; I’ve come a long way. Now I’m building really cool robots and about to graduate high school. It’s really surreal, honestly,” fellow senior Julia Vieirareis said.

Honrak and Vieirareis plan to pursue degrees in STEM.

With the generosity of the Green and Blue Foundation, most schools in attendance have received complimentary tickets and a $100 grant for project resources.