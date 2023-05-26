NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This Memorial Day Weekend, we remember the service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

To honor them, a group of veterans packed and donated 100 meals to military families.

Army veteran Joel Zimmerman says they’re making sure the families are not forgotten

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Zimmerman said. “It’s an honor to be able to help other veterans. That’s what it’s all about.”

They partnered with Stew Leonard’s location in Newington for its first-ever Stew’s For Soldiers event.

The Memorial Day weekend travel rush is here

“Usually people think Memorial Day is the summer kickoff,” said Stew Leonard’s store manager Jenn Polaski. “It’s the first weekend we can get into summer barbeques and stuff, and we just wanted to take the time to honor service members that have lost their lives.”

The boxes included pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, salads, and rolls. Each kit could feed eight people.

Veteran Bill Green and his family received a meal. He served with the Army’s Green Berets in Afghanistan and is remembering the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“That’s something you can never get over,” Green said.

At the same time, he’s appreciative for the food to enjoy on this Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s hard, but they did what they had to do; and we did what we had to do, too,” Green said. “It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing.”