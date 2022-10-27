BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a devastating loss, the Bristol Police Department is still recovering.

Only two weeks ago, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack. Not only has the community been mourning, but their fellow officers have been recuperating as well.

But as the police force recovers, the community as a whole has been stepping in to help.

Whether it’s fundraisers or tributes, support for Bristol police has been pouring in. And one unique service animal decided it was his time to pay the department a warm visit.

Stew the service pig pays visit to Bristol PD (Photo provided by Bristol police)

Stew the friendly service pig decided to join in on the support for Bristol police on Wednesday.

Drawing the attention of every officer, Stew succeeded in bringing a smile to their faces. He even allowed some of the officers to pet him, oinking as they did so, according to the department’s Facebook post.

“Thank you for the visit STEW!” wrote the department.