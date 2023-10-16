HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The president of Stone Academy testified under oath in court on Monday about the school’s abrupt closure.

The hearing sought to prevent Stone Academy from selling off any of its assets.

The hearing stems from a lawsuit filed by the state in July against Stone Academy, Paier College of Art and its owner, Joseph Bierbaum, that alleged multiple violations under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Stone Academy abruptly closed three campuses in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven in February, leaving more than 800 students in limbo.

The three locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities, and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

