NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Food insecurity among college students has increased due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

To help alleviate this issue, Stop & Shop announced a $133,000 donation to Connecticut State colleges and universities on Wednesday.

The money will be used to set up on-campus food pantries across Central Connecticut State University’s 17 campuses.

According to a recent survey at CCSU, more than half of students there worry about running out of food before they have the money to buy more.

“How can you be a great student if you are worried where your next meal is coming from?” CCSU Chancellor Terrence Cheng said. “How can you study and how can you focus if you are hungry?”

The donation was presented as an oversized gift card on CSCU’s campus Wednesday morning.