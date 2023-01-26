HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop is set to present a $20,000 donation on Thursday to Hartford Public High School to support the school as it opens a new food pantry.

The food pantry, dubbed the HPHS Grub Hub, is an on-campus pantry aimed at helping students impacted by hunger. The need for one has risen greatly as food insecurity soars due to the COVID pandemic and inflation.

HPHS said it has over 900 students between the ages of 14 and 19, 75% of which receive free or reduced-priced meals. The food pantry will aim to bridge the hunger gap during evenings and weekends when students don’t have school meals available to them.

Stop & Shop said its donation will benefit HPHS students in need, by offering them food and other essentials through the food pantry.

To mark the occasion, school officials, Stop & Shop officials, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will attend a ribbon-cutting celebration as the pantry opens. There, Stop & Shop will present the school with its check.

The event will start at 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Students and families interested in the food pantry’s assistance can fill out an interest form here.