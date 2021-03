HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In honor of National Nutrition Month, Stop & Shop made a big donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford.

The grocery chain donated nearly 5,000 pounds of healthy food to three locations in Hartford County. They say it’s important for kids to have healthy options to snack on because one in five kids in the Greater Hartford area are food insecure.

Now those kids will have bananas, oranges and apples and other fresh produce to eat.